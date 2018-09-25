Adult entertainment hub YouPorn is taking a leaf out of Spotify’s book with a new weekly playlist that uses “industry-leading machine learning systems” to serve up suggested videos for users.

YouPorn is one of the most visited pornography websites in the world and is among the most visited websites overall, with a current Alexa ranking of 203. It claims around 1 billion video views per month.

The company is touting its new personalized video collections as something akin to Discover Weekly, a popular playlist delivered to Spotify users that’s built on big data and deep learning.

Just for you

Called “For You Weekly,” YouPorn’s new video collections will be available for logged-in users only, but the company promises they will be personalized for each individual user based on their activities and other preferences.

YouPorn isn’t the only adult entertainment destination to dabble in the artificial intelligence (AI) realm — last year, Pornhub revealed it was leveraging computer vision smarts to identify porn stars and automate the content tagging process. YouPorn itself has also tapped AI to predict porn trends and even to pick porn names.

“As a forward-thinking leader within the adult entertainment industry, we wanted to offer our users a collection of personalized video content to choose from every week, to help save time and enhance their experience overall,” said YouPorn VP Charlie Hughes.

The Los Angeles-headquartered firm — owned by a company called MindGeek that operates myriad related sites across the broader Pornhub Network — is also debuting new guest playlists that are curated by a number of known names in the industry, including sex work activists and erotic digital artists. Furthermore, it is rolling out a handful of additional updates from today, including new categories, video tagging, and other filters to “increase efficiency and overall accuracy of user searches,” according to a statement.