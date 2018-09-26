Amazon Echo smart speakers are experiencing connectivity issues in some parts of Europe, according to Downdetector.com. Outage reports appear to be highest in the United Kingdom and Germany, the two regions Amazon first expanded to when bringing Alexa to market outside the U.S. in 2016. Users have also reported outages in Austria and Spain.

Users began reporting that they couldn’t speak with Alexa at around 8 a.m. local time in the U.K. (midnight Pacific).

The outage comes less than a week after Amazon introduced nearly a dozen new devices, including new versions of the Echo Dot and Echo Show, as well as Echo Auto and several new features to improve the intelligence of the AI assistant.

Amazon has suggested on Twitter that people restart their Echo speaker to restore connection.

VentureBeat has reached out to Amazon for more information about the cause of the outage and extent of its impact. We will update this story when we hear back.

