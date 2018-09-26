Tired of typing out the same email replies over and over again? Soon you won’t have to — if you’re a G Suite user, that is. Google’s Smart Compose feature, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to autocomplete emails, is now broadly available to enterprise Gmail customers.

Out of the box, Smart Compose can fill in common phrases and relevant addresses, such as your home and office. And over time, it’ll draw from your historical grammar and typing patterns to guess what it thinks you want to say. If you’re writing an email on a Friday, for example, it may suggest “Have a nice weekend.”

It’s on by default for all G Suite users, and can be switched off by heading to Smart Compose > Writing suggestions off in Gmail’s settings menu.

The news doesn’t exactly come as a surprise — Google reaffirmed at Google Cloud Next in August that Smart Compose, which debuted at its I/O 2018 developer conference this year, would come to G Suite in the fall.

It joins a bevy of other new features introduced alongside a redesigned Gmail experience for the web. Chief among them are a confidential mode that automatically deletes the content of emails at a time of the sender’s choosing, new built-in Information Rights Management (IRM) controls, AI-powered “nudges” that resurface old message threads containing unanswered questions, email snoozing, inbox-level shortcuts to attachments, calendar RSVPs, and a whole lot more.

As of April 2018, Gmail had more than 1.4 billion users worldwide. More than 4 million businesses pay for G Suite.