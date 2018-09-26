In this week’s newsletter, I want to point to a couple of recent pieces where Silicon Valley-based VCs have spoken about how the places they are investing in have changed.

First up, a piece from Hunter Walk, a partner at seed stage venture fund Homebrew, that goes through the different geographical “phases” of the firm’s investments. First, the firm invested in primarily the Bay Area and NYC from 2013-2014. From 2015-2017, Homebrew started in investing in LA and San Diego. From 2017, Homebrew has now invested in “Two LA, one San Diego, one Salt Lake City, two Boston, and seven New York City” companies.

Walk writes that there’s no earth-shattering reason for the shift, simply that Homebrew recognized that it was “artificially constraining” itself by investing only in a few cities, and that some startups “might actually be advantaged by a non-NorCal homebase.”

Mithril Capital Management, cofounded by Peter Thiel, also announced this week that it’s moving its headquarters entirely from San Francisco to Austin, Texas. Mithril cofounder Ajay Royan spoke with TechCrunch about what worries him in modern Silicon Valley:

The cost of trying is what I’m worried about [here]. It’s that simple. That applies to people who are starting jobs in someone’s company, or trying to start a company themselves. If it’s expensive for the company to take risk, it’s going be expensive for you to take risk inside the company, which means your career will take a different path than than otherwise. After [I was an] undergrad at Yale, New York was a natural place to go, but I never worked there. It just felt like a place that was externally very pressurized. You had to conform to the external pressures that dictated your daily life. Your rent was $4,000 to $6,000 a month for craziness for like a walk-up in Hell’s Kitchen. Social structures were fairly set, like, you had to go to the Hamptons in the summer or something. There were these weird things that felt very dictated and you had to fit and you had to climb the pyramid schemes that people had established for you. Otherwise, you were out. What made [Silicon Valley] really attractive was it was a one giant incubator as a society, with a lot of pay-it-forward forward culture and a low cost of trying. Now I’m worried about all three of those.

While it’s important to not draw too many parallels between two individual experiences, I think there’s a few takeaways here, based on what I’ve also heard from other VCs I’ve spoken with.

First, that the biggest “winners” from the Silicon Valley will be already popular coastal hubs — New York, San Diego, Los Angeles, as well as cities with more established secondary tech communities, like Austin. That doesn’t mean that the Heartland won’t benefit from people leaving the Bay Area — it’s just that that is not what is going to radically alter the tech community. Successful, homegrown startups will.

I am, however, pleased to see more VCs thinking of investing in other places as part of the strategic shift necessary to stay competitive. It’s a much different attitude than other VCs I’ve spoken with who basically say, “I’ll make an exception for an amazing company.” A willingness to invest in companies outside of Silicon Valley should be the rule, not the exception, and it’s heartening to see any firm move in that direction.

Send me your thoughts and feedback via email, and as always, thanks for reading. You can also sign up here for VentureBeat’s Heartland Tech newsletter to get this column in your inbox weekly.

Anna Hensel

Heartland Tech Reporter

Featured Video

Check out this video from CNBC, “Zipline CEO on drone-based health care in the US.”

From the Heartland Tech channel

As revolutions go, Ran Krauss wasn’t satisfied that drones were going far enough, fast enough. While the tiny flying machines offered potentially transformative services, Krauss figured drones would never reach their full potential as long as human operators were needed. That philosophy led to the founding of Airobotics in 2014. The company has developed a […]

It’s an oft-cited statistic that 75 percent of venture capital in the U.S. goes to just three states: New York, California, and Massachusetts — and it has for years. If it’s going to take years to close that gap, why not offer an incentive for investors to put their money in other places? That’s the […]

Beyond VB

Like countless other American cities, Cleveland, Ohio, suffers from a lack of meaningful broadband competition. With only one or two largely apathetic ISPs to choose from, high prices, slow speeds, limited deployment, and customer service headaches are the norm. (via The Verge)

A bipartisan effort to revitalize the heartland, one tech job at a time. (via New York Times)

When VECTRE co-founder and managing partner Myra Ballentine left her full-time management consulting job to help launch a startup, she knew she wanted to have a positive impact on women and minorities in the workplace. (via American Inno)

Facebook (Nasdaq: FB) aims to have about 20 such partnerships around the country by the end of the year and promises to refine digital skills such as social media marketing and digital media strategy. (via Business Journal Group)