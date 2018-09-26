Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview for PCs with four bug fixes and one small change. This build is from the 19H1 branch, which, as its name indicates, will arrive in the first half of next year. Microsoft is simultaneously in the process of finalizing the RS5 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update the company plans to release in October.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released five major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, and April 2018 Update.

The next update, dubbed the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, will bring Windows 10 to version 1809. While today’s build is for the update after that, rumors are swirling that build 17763 is the final one, but nothing is done until Microsoft says it is.

Bug fixes and known issues

This 19H1 build meanwhile includes the following general bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed an issue resulting in Narrator text to speech not making sense when reading Narrator’s Quick Start pop up in Japanese.

Fixed an issue resulting in app icons sometimes becoming invisible in the taskbar in recent flights.

Fixed an issue that could result in an IME not working in Microsoft Edge the first time it was launched.

Fixed an issue resulting in WebView controls potentially not responding to keyboard.

Rolling out this week, along with more bug fixes, is a “Preview” tag to Your Phone app.

Today’s update bumps the Windows 10 build number for the 19H1 branch from 18242 (made available to testers on September 18) to build 18247.

This build has four known issues:

When using dark mode, File Explorer’s context menu has an unexpectedly thick white border.

Task Manager is not reporting accurate CPU usage. This should be fixed in the next flight.

Arrows to expand “Background processes” in Task Manager are blinking constantly and weirdly.

If you install any of the recent builds from the Fast ring and switch to the Slow ring – optional content such as enabling developer mode will fail. You will have to remain in the Fast ring to add/install/enable optional content. This is because optional content will only install on builds approved for specific rings.

The Task Manager issue is interesting because if Microsoft hasn’t fixed it yet here, in the 19H1 branch, then it hasn’t fixed it in the RS5 branch either. That will need to be resolved before the October 2018 Update is finalized.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.