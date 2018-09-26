Facebook announced today that virtual reality users will be able to do “casting,” or sharing their VR experiences on the Oculus Go on a mobile device or, eventually, on the television.

Your friends can see what you are experiencing in an Oculus Go VR app, as they can watch what you see on the VR screen, allowing your friends to laugh at you or with you as you experience things in your immersive headset.

The company made the announcement at the Oculus Connect 5 event in San Jose, California. YouTube VR is also coming to the Oculus Go.

Oculus said players can soon share their epic VR moments with friends outside of the headset. Oculus Go will support casting as early as next month, “so the next time you make that had-to-be-there play or jump out of your skin as you Face Your Fears, your friends can actually be there and follow along on their mobile device or TV.”