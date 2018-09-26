For fans of virtual reality, it’s the most wonderful time of the year: later today we’ll be on site at Facebook’s Oculus Connect 5, one of the year’s biggest events for VR hardware and software announcements. And you can watch it live online!

Held at San Jose, California’s McEnery Convention Center, Oculus Connect is a VR developer conference with two days of keynote speeches, starting with the traditional big keynote today at 10 a.m. Pacific (1 p.m. Eastern) time. A second keynote will be held tomorrow at the same 10 a.m. Pacific start time.

In addition to hearing from many of Oculus’s top brass, we’re expecting to get a release date or window for the company’s mid-range Santa Cruz standalone headset, updates on the next-generation PC-tethered Rift (aka Half-Dome), and possibly early results on the performance of the $199 Oculus Go. There will also certainly be software and partnership announcements.

You can watch the first keynote on your computer through Facebook here, or if you have an Oculus Go, it’s being streamed in VR within the free Oculus Venues app — apparently not on Rift. Oculus expects that it will run for around two hours, ending at noon Pacific. The second keynote will run for about an hour and a half, ending around 11:30 a.m. Pacific.