Nintendo has launched its latest mobile game … sorta. Dragalia Lost is out now on iPhone, and it should hit Google Play soon. But while you can download the game, Nintendo’s servers haven’t gone live. So people are getting the game but cannot actually play it. The publisher plans to launch Dragalia Lost on September 27, which is right now in Japan. But fans may have to wait a bit longer before they can actually try out the new game.

As you might expect, this has some fans frustrated that they can download it but can’t play it. Most early reviews feature players complaining that Dragalia Lost doesn’t work yet. Nintendo has said on Twitter that it won’t push the game live until midnight tonight Pacific time.

#DragaliaLost will be available for download starting 9/27 at 12am PT! Please be aware that it may take a little time until the game can be played after it's downloaded. iOS will require Wi-Fi connectivity to download the application. pic.twitter.com/1IOMJKlOeI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 26, 2018

But just because you can’t play it doesn’t mean people aren’t rushing to get the latest free-to-play Nintendo game on mobile. Dragalia Lost is already the No. 2 most downloaded game in Japan right now, according to data-tracking firm Sensor Tower. In the United States, it’s No. 23 on the download charts.

What is Dragalia Lost?

Dragalia Lost is an action role-playing adventure. It has players putting together a party of four adventures who all earn experience and level up. Like a traditional RPG for consoles, you control your characters through an overworld. And battles will require your character to manage meters and strategies.

Every hero you collect will fit into one of four archetypes. These are attack, defense, support, and healing. You will need to use different combinations of these for different situations.

Of course, this is a mobile game from Japan, and you know what that means: dragons.

In addition to the human form of your character, you can also battle dragons to earn their loyalty. If you are able to do that, you will earn the power to shapeshift into that dragon during battle.