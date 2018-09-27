Bethesda Softworks today released details for the Fallout 76 beta. The testing will start for the Xbox One version on October 23. The PlayStation 4 and PC betas begin on October 30. The full game launches on November 14.

Betas are important for finding bugs and balancing gameplay in online multiplayer games like Fallout 76. But in this case, it’s about more than testing. To access the beta, you need to have already preordered the title. This turns the beta into a preorder incentive, which can help drive sales of the game.

When the beta is live, it will be up sporadically (anywhere from four to eight hours a day). This is to encourage people to log in during specific time windows to stress test servers. The beta experience will include everything, and Bethesda is planning to let people carry their beta progress over to the full game. This somewhat blurs the lines between a beta and “early access.”

Bethesda has also released the in-game intro cinematic for Fallout 76. You can watch it above.

The Fallout series started in 1997, with Bethesda taking the franchise over starting with 2008’s Fallout 3. Until now, Fallout has focused on single-player RPG experiences. Fallout 76 is a departure, but its online social experience could bring in new players.