The Bowsette thirst is real. Over the last week, the new Nintendo-fan creation has destroyed our perception of reality. And now people have taken to Pornhub and YouPorn in search of mature content related to the mashup of Bowser and Peach.

Bowsette crashed into our collective consciousness earlier this week. She is the creation of webcomic author Haniwa. That artist took inspiration from the Super Crown powerup in the upcoming New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. This turns the Toadette character into a mashup of Peach and Toadette called “Peachette.” In Haniwa’s version, Bowser puts on the crown to turn into a dark version of Peache with horns.

Fans immediately dubbed her “Bowsette,” and the internet fanart factory got to work in a nearly unprecedented way. Now, Bowsette lovers around the world are scouring Pornhub for her.

Unprecedented thirst

On September 22, no one had ever searched Pornhub for “Bowsette.” By September 26, that had changed drastically.

“Bowsette searches … appeared first on September 23 and then grew exponentially,” reads Pornhub’s blog post. “On September 26, 323,179 people searched for ‘Bowsette’ on Pornhub.”

Classic Bowser also saw some more love on Pornhub, according to the site.

“While a few hundred people were already searching for ‘Bowser’ on a daily basis, his searches reached as high as 51,882 on September 26,” reads the blog. “The dynamic duo shelled out over 500,000 Pornhub searches in just over 72 hours.”

YouPorn saw similar growth for Bowsette. Searches grew 5,849 percent from September 22 to September 25.

So what are people looking for when they look for Bowsette? According to Pornhub, it’s exactly what you expect. That includes “Bowsette porn,” “Bowsette hentai,” and “Bowsette cosplay.” And searches for Bowser include “Girl Bowser” and “Hot girl Bowser.”

No word yet on how Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto feels about all of this.