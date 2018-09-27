Yesterday was the first day of Facebook’s annual Oculus Connect developers event, and it delivered on quite a few hardware and software announcements: Oculus Quest and Oculus Go updates, plus new software announcements. Today is Oculus CTO John Carmack’s day to shine, and you can watch it live online!

Today’s second keynote starts at 10 a.m. Pacific time (1 p.m. Eastern). Carmack is the legendary coder behind Doom, Quake, and numerous other ID Software titles, and has served as the chief technical officer of Oculus as it has become a leading VR company.

You can watch the “Carmack Unscripted” keynote on your computer through this Facebook link (Update: now this link). It has been scheduled to run for about an hour and a half, ending around 11:30 a.m. Pacific time.