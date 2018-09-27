Zynga said that it is launching customizable game board tiles for Words With Friends 2.

The Tile Styles are the first customizable game-board feature introduced to the word game, and Zynga will let players swap out its yellow word titles with a Pink Ribbon tile in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness month starting October 1.

Zynga has partnered with Susan G. Komen to help launch the new Tile Styles feature with the Pink Ribbon tile.

“Words With Friends 2 is one of our most popular and beloved franchises, and we are always looking for fun ways for players to create socially shareable moments,” Bernard said Kim, president of publishing at Zynga, in a statement. “That’s why we’re proud to partner with Susan G. Komen to honor a cause that many are personally passionate about as we introduce the new Tile Styles gameplay experience and feature the special Pink Ribbon Tile.”

Image Credit: Zynga

Tile Styles add new goals to the traditional Words With Friends 2 game play. Players can customize their experiences by playing unique tile colors and patterns on the game board.

Players can unlock dozens of Tile Styles by earning tile materials (i.e., paint drops) through gameplay. You can unlock a favorite style faster by selecting the “favoriting” feature. And you can explore the new inventory tab to view completed and in-progress Tile Styles.

The special Pink Ribbon Tiles will be available to players in October at the start of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Zynga has committed to donating to Susan G. Komen a minimum of $75,000 and up to $100,000 if players reach the goal of playing 6 million Pink Ribbon Tiles by October 21, 2018.

“We are excited about this partnership with Zynga and thankful for their participation in our fight,” said Christina Alford, senior vice president of development at Susan G. Komen, in a statement. “The Pink Ribbon Tile provides a perfect opportunity for people to marry their passion for Words With Friends with their compassion for their friends and loved ones and their desire to make a difference.”

Tile Styles is available for all Words With Friends 2 players today.