It’s time to podcast, y’all. The GamesBeat Decides crew is back for another week of news and games.

On this episode, we have only the latest in entertainment. That includes … Super Mario Bros. 3 and The Legend of Zelda? Well, co-host Jeffrey Grubb has at least spent some time with Forza Horizon 4 and Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey. He dives into both of those, while fellow co-host Mike Minotti wastes his life with NES Nintendo Switch Online games.

Before getting into the news, Mike and Jeff talk about the 5 bad PlayStation games they want on the PlayStation Classic.

In the headlines, the pair talk about the tragic end of Telltale Games and unionization. Then it’s a lot of PlayStation news. Sony is permitting crossplay now. The Vita is dead. And you can download PlayStation Now games.

I invite you to join us by downloading here or clicking play below:

Here’s everything we talked about

NES Nintendo Switch Online app

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Forza Horizon 4

PlayStation Classic

The 5 bad PlayStation games we want on PS Classic

PlayStation Crossplay

Vita is dead

PlayStation Now downloads

Oculus Quest

