Tattoo app Tattoodo today launched a platform that lets people book appointments for tattoos around the world. A Tattoodo pilot program had made booking appointments with a limited number of tattoo shops possible in the past, but today‘s launch means users can now make appointments with individual artists, a company spokesperson told VentureBeat in an email.

To simplify what it takes to find high-quality tattoos, users will also be able to search based on geography, style, or top trends. The platform will allow users to rate artists, see photos and videos of their recent work, hear more about techniques or inks they use, or find out when an artist is traveling.

More than 300,000 tattoo artists have profiles on Tattoodo, according to the company.

Tattoodo is based in Copenhagen and was founded in 2013 by a group of founders that include Ami James, formerly of the reality shows Miami Ink and NY Ink.

Up until now, Tattoodo has focused on creating content about artists and the wider culture and growing its directory. Initial growth of the Tattoodo artist and studio directory came through outreach to popular artists, attending conventions, spreading content online, and reaching out to James‘ network.

The Tattoodo app for iOS and Android has been downloaded more than 4 million times, according to a statement provided to VentureBeat.