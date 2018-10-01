Romance options in video games are often stiff and boring. Studios like BioWare give players relationships to build and, eventually, consummate. But those experiences often feel like you’re putting tokens into a character until sex comes out. Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey romances have some of those problems as well. But Ubisoft minimizes them by making sex casual and fun.

In Odyssey (which is great so far), you play as either Kassandra or Alexios. They are both less serious than their immediate predecessor, Bayek, from Origins. These are cocky mercenaries care about getting paid and maybe getting revenge. Ubisoft leans into that, and doesn’t try to bog down the story with the possibility of meeting your soulmate. It’s not like having sex with one person will close off the possibility of getting down with the next person. Ubisoft is not forcing you into traditional video game marriage.

Instead, Kassandra (who I’m playing as) ends up in bed with people mostly because she asks. And it’s clear that this is just a fling. She’s not too attached, and neither am I as a player, so it’s OK that this isn’t some deep mechanical representation of human interactions.

My favorite example of this is one quest that has you getting ingredients for a “male enhancement supplement.” Auxesia, an elderly woman, desires “pleasure,” but her husband struggles to keep up. So she hires you to get deer tongue and bear testicles. When you return, the husband finds out about Auxesia’s plans, and he begins to complain.

This is where Kassandra nobly offers to step in and take care of the amorous wife. It’s a “why the hell not moment” that I found funny and charming. And it fits with the character, who is up for a good time but not much more.