The season of candy and witches returns to Overwatch on October 9. Blizzard Entertainment announced today that the Halloween Terror event will return on that date, and it will run on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC shooter until October 31 (aka Halloween).

Overwatch launched in May 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and it has reached over 40 million players. In-game events like this offer limited time game modes and cosmetic items, including costumes. These encourage lapsed players to come back to check out the new content, and it also gives an incentive for everyone to spend money on loot boxes (which contain those cosmetic goodies).

Halloween is a natural fit for an in-game event, since the whole holiday is about dressing up in costumes anyway. In the past, Overwatch characters have masqueraded around as pirates, witches, and monsters. Halloween Terror 2018 will bring back those old outfits and add new ones (although we don’t know what those will be yet).

The cooperative game mode Junkenstein’s Revenge will also return. It has four players team up to fight against waves of computer-controlled enemies and bosses. It’s a nice change of pace from typical Overwatch, which focuses on team-based competition. Blizzard revealed that Junkenstein’s Revenge will not see any drastic changes this year.