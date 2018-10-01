Spaces has partnered with Sega’s Joyopolis location-based entertainment division to open a new VR attraction near the Shibuya train station in Tokyo, which is one of the busiest transit stations in the world. It opens on October 25.

In August, Spaces opened its first virtual reality entertainment center in Orange County, California, featuring its flagship Terminator: Salvation-themed VR experience.

In that attraction, Spaces added motion simulators and more sensors to a typical VR headset, which helps players at the location-based entertainment centers feel more immersed in the experience. The idea is to deliver a more-immersive in-person VR experience that you can’t get at home.

The Los Angeles-based company built its Terminator experience for up to four players in co-op play. Spaces is headed by Shiraz Akmal, spun out of DreamWorks to focus on VR. I went through the Terminator experience this summer at Spaces’ headquarters, and it was like being in a theme park.

In Japan, the Sega and Spaces Terminator Salvation location will open at the busy traffic spot at Building 109 at Shibuya Crossing. Partners include Cinemark, Songcheng, and Skydance.

The Spaces team has background in film, television, video games, and theme parks. The company has raised over $10 million from Comcast Ventures; Songcheng Performance Co.; Match VC; Boost VC; Canyon Creek Capital; Colopl VR Fund; Gree Inc.; Kai Huang; Sinovation Fund; The Venture Reality Fund; and Youku Global Media Fund, and CRCM VC. It also has a $30 million partnership with Songcheng Performance Co. to build next generation attractions for parks and retail locations.

Spaces offers 3D facial scanning and a highlight video reel to share on social. Guests can engage in free roam extended virtual reality (XR) where interaction with the physical and digital world is amazingly blended.

“Guests that visit the brand new Joyopolis VR location in Shibuya will transform into a Terminator and see their friends faces inside our extended reality (XR) experience, ” said Shiraz Akmal,CEO of Spaces, in a statement. “Spaces attractions are truly global and appeal to audiences around the world. We are honored to bring our high-quality experiences to guests in Tokyo—our first overseas location—with heart-pounding, interactive adventure that you can enjoy with your friends and family.”