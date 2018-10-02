TUCSON, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 2, 2018–

DVI Equity Partners, LLC (DVI) today announced an investment of capital and strategic growth expertise in Tacit Innovations Corp.

The investment brings together former IBM general managers Robert Griffin, now DVI managing partner, and Marc Altshuller, now Tacit chairman, who both believe Tacit’s mobile platform Maegan™ is a game changer for the hospitality industry. The platform integrates existing point-of-sale, payment, loyalty and student card systems to measurably improve efficiency, profits and customer experiences.

“Tacit is well positioned for growth and acquisition in an explosive area of commerce,” Robert Griffin, DVI managing partner, said. “There is significant consolidation and demand for technology that seamlessly and cost-effectively connects existing point-of-sale and payment systems with mobile phone technology. Tacit is poised for success through the strength of its leadership team, unmatched technologies, strong customer base and revenue model.”

A recent survey conducted by orderTalk, a leader in online ordering software, indicates more than 45 percent of U.S. adults will increase their use of online ordering within the next 12 months, joining the nearly two-thirds of Americans who regularly make digital purchases.

“We greatly appreciate DVI’s confidence in our company,” Tacit’s President and CEO Cris Jucan said. “DVI moved swiftly to provide funding and outstanding business guidance, and introduced us to highly qualified potential customers, partners and employees.”

“You may not have heard of Tacit because it focuses on restaurant chains, food courts, hotels, stadiums and campuses, both school and corporate, that want to roll out their own branded apps, but they are already deployed in communities all over the United States and Canada,” adds Marc Altshuller, Tacit chairman. “One of Tacit’s larger chains has been rolling out more than 5,000 locations, with over 500 of these going live this quarter, and another has rolled out in hospital food courts all across Canada with well-recognized restaurant brands.”

Griffin added that DVI’s investment in Tacit is in keeping with its stated mission to support companies founded and led by women and minorities. Tacit founders are entrepreneurs Cris Jucan and Brenda Crainic.

Griffin will join Tacit’s co-founders Cris and Brenda, along with Altshuller and Joel Shapiro, Professor of Data Analytics at Kellogg School of Management, on the Tacit Board of Directors.

About Tacit Innovations Corp.

Tacit Innovations Corp. is devoted to changing the face of the hospitality industry by increasing efficiency, lowering costs and delivering greater customer satisfaction. The company became a leader in the order and payments industry by offering a flexible and easy-to-implement solution that delivers proven results. Tacit works with many of the most prominent companies in the managed food services space, such as multi-unit brands, campuses, stadiums and corporate dining. Visit tacitinnovations.com for additional information.

ABOUT DVI Equity Partner, LLC

DVI Equity Partners, LLC has a singular mission of investing in early stage, emerging technology companies that specialize in disruptive technology with an emphasis on companies founded and led by women and minorities. The firm evaluates emerging technology companies that create business-to-business (B2B) value in areas including national security, enterprise software, artificial intelligence, and data storage and analysis. DVI shares expertise, resource and forms relationships with entrepreneurs to help them transform the way industries and the public sectors conduct business. Visit dviequitypartners.com for additional information.

