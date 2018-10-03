Facebook now gives users who decide to delete their accounts a 30-day grace period to change their minds, the Verge reported. This is a 16-day increase over the previous 14.

A Facebook spokesperson told the Verge that they made the change because some people have tried to log back into their accounts after the 14 days are up. Facebook didn’t say what percentage of the people who delete their accounts actually do this, or when exactly this change was made.

“The increase gives people more time to make a fully informed choice,” the spokesperson said.

Is there a reason to believe that Facebook’s also making this change because more people are deleting their accounts? The movement has certainly gotten a lot of attention in recent months, with WhatsApp cofounder Brian Acton encouraging his nearly 43,000 Twitter followers in March to delete Facebook.

But Facebook’s last earnings report doesn’t give much indication that it is — the number of daily active users in the U.S. and Canada stayed flat, and even increased in Asia. The number of DAUs in Europe dropped by 4 million, but Facebook executives indicated that they believed that was mostly due to GDPR. Facebook followers will have to wait until the company’s next earnings report on October 30 to see if the dip in Europe DAUs is part of a continuing trend.

For those who want to delete Facebook and are willing to wait out 30 days, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do so.