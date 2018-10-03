Google assistant is getting a more visual interface on Android phones with larger images for web search, and easier access to the visual snapshot of your day.

Web searches with Google Assistant when asking factually-based questions or when you say “Tell me about San Francisco” may now display a larger image in the assistant interface on Android phones.

Better imagery is also included for box scores for sports game highlights, recipes, weather forecasts, and visual dial control for speaker volume, lights, and other smart home devices. The more visual approach is similar in ways to the interface for Smart Displays from Lenovo and JBL introduced in the past few weeks.

Also new is a more visual experience for interaction with Google Assistant actions, such as GIF tutorials for Fitstar workouts and can display larger images of food for people to make dinner with the Food Network action and Starbucks orders.

Google has steadily introduced more visual elements for Google Assistant voice apps and interaction with the assistant on various surfaces. In the past year, Google Assistant has been introduced for more smart televisions and car infotainment systems through Android Auto.

The visual snapshot of your day feature was introduced this summer and well like when you say tell me about my day give you information about your reminders, schedule, packages to be delivered, commute to work, and the latest news.

Nearly half of all Google Assistant queries this year have involved a visual interface and combine voice and touch, the company said in the blog post announcing the news.

The more visual display is introduced less than a week before a Made by Google Hardware event is scheduled to take place in New York City where the Pixel 3 smartphone, a Smart Display speaker with a screen, and other Google Assistant-powered devices are expected to make their debut.

Also introduced today to change the visual experience with Google Assistant is the ability to sign in to a voice app using Google and subscribe to experiences with Google Assistant actions such as premium content or bonuses when playing games.