Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview with network improvements and ADLaM support. This build is from the 19H1 branch, which will arrive in the first half of next year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released six major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, April 2018 Update, and October 2018 Update.

This build brings a few network improvements. You can now use the Settings app to configure advanced Ethernet IP settings, including configuring a static IP address and setting a preferred DNS server. Previously accessed within Control Panel, these are now available on the connection properties page under IP settings.

There’s also a new icon for when you’re disconnected from the internet. If it seems familiar to you, that’s because it’s the same one as on Always Connected PCs. This icon appears when there is no internet connection detected and replaces the individual disconnected icons for Cellular, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet.

Finally, you can now read Adlam documents and webpages with the Windows Ebrima font. Adlam, which was added to Unicode in Unicode 9.0, is a writing system for Pular/Fulfulde, the language of the Fulani people, who predominantly reside in west Africa. The Ebrima font also supports other African writings systems N’ko, Tifinagh, Vai, and Osmanya.

Bug fixes and known issues

This 19H1 build includes the following general bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed the issue causing Task Manager to report inaccurate CPU usage.

Fixed the issue where the arrows to expand “Background processes” in Task Manager blink constantly and weirdly.

Added a microphone icon in the system tray which appears when your microphone is in use.

Pressing F4 when in Registry Editor will now place the caret at the end of the address bar, expanding the autocomplete dropdown.

Fixed an issue where when using dark mode File Explorer’s context menu had an unexpectedly thick white border in recent builds.

Fixed an issue resulting in the advanced startup pages not rendering text correctly (showing square boxes instead) in certain languages, like Thai.

Fixed the issue causing Narrator to crash when reading by line in a Command Prompt.

Fixed the issue where Narrator did not read out the Windows Security application name in Shell Notification area (Systray) and only read the recommended actions.

The corresponding Ethernet adapter name will now be listed in the sidebar under the “Ethernet” header so you can easily differentiate Ethernet entries at a glace if there’s more than one.

Extra pages in the Emoji Panel are shown when using the Chinese (Simplified) language, and this is starting to expand to more languages.

Fixed an issue resulting in Windows Hello not working on the login screen in the previous build (instead of logging in it would prompt you to enter a pin).

Today’s update bumps the Windows 10 build number for the 19H1 branch from 18247 (made available to testers on September 26) to build 18252.

This build has eight known issues:

Error 0xC1900101: if your device hits this error and fails to update, rebooting and retrying the update should bypass and allow the update to proceed.

Settings crashes when invoking actions on certain pages. This impacts multiple settings, including Ease of Access and Windows Security.

If you cannot sign in with any credential and logon fails with error 0xc000005e, reboot your computer.

Some users may have an issue launching Inbox Apps after updating (solution).

If the update succeeded but Office will not launch or services did not start, reboot your computer.

Entering the wrong PIN can show an error and stop further attempts from logging in again until the computer has been restarted.

If you are a Mixed Reality User, you might be impacted by the “Inbox Apps launching issue” mentioned above. As a workaround, uninstall the Mixed Reality Portal app and reinstall it from the store to get the app back to a working state.

If you install any of the recent builds from the Fast ring and switch to the Slow ring — optional content such as enabling developer mode will fail. You will have to remain in the Fast ring to add/install/enable optional content. This is because optional content will only install on builds approved for specific rings.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.