Presented by Intel

While Tripwire Interactive is best known for making shooters like Killing Floor and Rising Storm, it’s hoping that it’ll also earn a reputation for being a successful publisher.

Earlier this year, the 13-year-old independent studio announced that it will start publishing other indie games, with the first two titles being Maneater and Road Redemption. The former is an open-world action role-playing game where you play as a ravenous shark. Interestingly, Maneater developer Blindside Studios has a lot of history with Tripwire — founder Alex Quick was the original creator behind Killing Floor.

EQ Games’s and Pixel Dash Studios’s Road Redemption, meanwhile, is a combat-heavy motorcycle racing game. Since it’s already out on PC, Tripwire is helping the developers bring the game to consoles. But no matter what kind of support a studio needs — whether its additional funding, marketing help, or other kinds of resources — Tripwire wants to create collaborative partnerships where both parties can succeed.

During a recent visit to the company’s gorgeous two-story office in Roswell, Georgia, we spoke with Tripwire about its publishing philosophy and why it felt now was the right time to pursue it. Check out our video below to hear what the developers have to say about their new endeavor and what they hope to accomplish with it.

Sponsored posts are content produced by a company that is either paying for the post or has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they’re always clearly marked. Content produced by our editorial team is never influenced by advertisers or sponsors in any way. For more information, contact sales@venturebeat.com.