Dell’s Alienware gaming division has launched the m15, the thinnest gaming laptop in the thin-and-light category. The machine balances the need for high-performance graphics with longer battery life and thinness.

The screen has a narrow bezel to maximize gaming imagery, and it comes with a and a 15-inch screen. It goes on sale on October 25 for $1,300.

The m15 has a magnesium alloy and copper case, sophisticated thermal management, and up to 17 hours of battery life with the optional 90 watt-hour battery on idle. Without the optional battery, it gets 13 hours of battery life on the standard 60-watt-hour battery.

Image Credit: Alienware

The m15 uses the 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and 1070 Max-Q graphics cards. The machine will be capable of running virtual reality applications.

The Alienware mSeries keyboard features 1.4 millimeters of travel.

The device weighs 4.78 pounds, and it comes in silver or red. It will be available on Alienware.com and retail stores. The laptop is less than one inch thick.

The AlienFX customizable lighting across six zones including keyboard, power button, and LCD cover Alien head. Full support for Alienware Command Center technology enabling the management of system settings, game profiles, AlienFX, and with integrated special features in over 150 game titles.

And the device has full support for the Alienware Graphics Amplifier enabling dedicated PCI-Express bandwidth for desktop graphics cards from Nvidia or AMD.