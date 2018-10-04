Google will soon activate security alerts for G Suite admins by default if it believes the company’s systems are being subjected to a government-backed attack.

The internet giant has served up security alerts since 2012 for Google Account users it believes are the target of state-sponsored attacks. But a couple of months back the company announced a new feature for G Suite admins that allows them to receive an email alert if Google suspects a government-affiliated party is attempting to access an employee’s account through phishing, malware, or other means.

Up until now, these alerts have been opt-in only, but starting October 10, 2018, Google will turn the alerts on by default, apparently because the feature wasn’t widely known. “We heard that many admins weren’t aware of this alert and so weren’t receiving this critical information,” Google said in a blog post.

This represents the latest in a long line of security-focused upgrades for Google Cloud and G Suite. Back in July, Google announced FIDO security key support and context-aware access restrictions. And earlier this week Google announced that G Suite admins can now remotely lock employees’ Android devices and reset passwords.

The new email security alerts will be enabled in all versions of G Suite, and though the feature will be activated by default, it can be switched off via the Admin console.