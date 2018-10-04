One of the few remaining designers at Telltale Games says the developer just laid off more people. Narrative designer Rachel Noel was one of a small group of people who survived a recent mass layoff at the studio. She was part of a team that was going to oversee the completion of an undisclosed project that later reports said was a port of Minecraft: Story Mode for Netflix. But now, Noel claims it has laid her and her team off as well — although some people still remain at the studio.

Heeeeyyyy remember how there was going to be a skeleton crew staying on for a while and I was part of it? Nah, jk, we all just got laid off, too. — Retchel Necronoelicon (@anameformyself) October 4, 2018

On September 21, Telltale Games shocked fans by suddenly laying off 250 people. It also canceled all of its projects including the final season of The Walking Dead. But the company did say it would keep on a crew to finish a project.

“A majority of the company’s employees were dismissed earlier this morning,” reads a Telltale statement. “With a small group of 25 employees staying on to fulfill the company’s obligations to its board and partners.”

I’ve reached out to Telltale, its chief executive Pete Hawley, and multiple members of its board of directors to find out the current state of the company. I’ll update this post with any new information.

Telltale has yet to confirm this latest round of lay offs. As expected, though, Noel said that the studio did not provide her a severance just like the rest of the staff.

Corrected at 3:25 p.m. Pacific time to indicate that some people are still working at Telltale, according to Rachel Noel.