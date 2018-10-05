The GamesBeat Decides podcast is so nuanced that it can see the silver lining of even the worst human tragedies. That’s why on this week’s episode, hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti don’t shy away from talking about the new Mega Man movie.

Mike also returns from West Virginia with stories of his time with Fallout 76 … although he can’t talk about Fallout 76 itself. But we can talk about Mega Man 11 and more Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey. Mike likes the latest adventure of the Blue Bomber, and Jeff’s still happy with Odyssey despite a big flaw.

In the news, the GamesBeat Decides crew wonders if the Mega Man movie will surpass Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog film. Probably not, how could it? Jeff and Mike also talk about what a new Nintendo Switch will include and name changes coming to PlayStation Network.

But why don’t you click play and join us?

Here’s everything we talk about:

Games

Mike:

Mega Man 11

Jeff:

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

News

Mega Man movie

New Nintendo Switch

PSN name changes

Harry Potter game

More Telltale layoffs

FIFA Ultimate Team odds

No PSX this year

Google’s Project Stream

Nintendo patents Game Boy case for phones

