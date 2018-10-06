Microsoft has halted the free Windows 10 October 2018 Update — Windows 10 build 17763, which brought Windows 10 to version 1809. The decision comes less than a week after the October 2 launch, after some users reported the update deleted files from their Documents folder.

Like all Windows 10 updates, it was a gradual rollout, meaning not everyone would get the latest and greatest Windows 10 update immediately. Microsoft slowly ramps up major Windows 10 updates via Windows Update, although you can also download the Windows 10 October 2018 Update manually.

Now even that isn’t an option. The Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809) support document states the following:

We have paused the rollout of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809) for all users as we investigate isolated reports of users missing some files after updating. If you have checked for updates and believe you have an issue, please contact us directly at +1-800-MICROSOFT or find a local number in your area https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/4051701/global-customer-service-phone-numbers. If you have access to a different PC, please contact us at https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/contactus/ (link will vary according to country of origin). If you have manually downloaded the Windows 10 October 2018 Update installation media, please don’t install it and wait until new media is available. We will provide an update when we resume rolling out the Windows 10 October 2018 Update to customers.

The Windows 10 October 2018 Update brings a dark theme for File Explorer, a new snipping experience, a cloud-powered clipboard, support for extended line endings in Notepad, integration with the Your Phone app, new web sign-in and fast sign-in features, a mixed reality flashlight feature, SwiftKey in the touch keyboard, a more robust Game bar, and many other improvements. The highly anticipated Sets feature did not make the cut.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released six major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, April 2018 Update, and October 2018 Update.

The April 2018 Update was delayed until the very last day of that month. Maybe Microsoft should have done the same with the October 2018 Update, instead of rushing it out to sync it with its “A moment of your time” event in New York City this week.