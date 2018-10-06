At New York Comic-Con, über creator Robert Kirkman confirmed that Skybound has taken ownership of Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The Final Season, and his company will now finish the season.

Skybound will work with members of the original Telltale team to finish the story in a way the fans deserve. That implies that Skybound will hire a number of the people that were laid off by Telltale as the company fired most of its employees and began to wind down operations.

Skybound will continue to update fans on the status of the game on Skybound.com. Telltale laid off nearly all of its staff with no severance pay or notice, after the company failed to raise a new round of funding. A source told us that current investor Lionsgate was not one of the companies in the investment negotiations.

Employees have sued, saying Telltale Games broke laws by failing to give notice on the mass layoff. Kirkman started Skybound to develop digital properties. In a post on Facebook, Skybound Entertainment managing director Jon Goldman said, “Incredible, speedy rescue operation by Skybound for fans and former Telltale employees. Very proud.”