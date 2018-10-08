CD Projekt Red announced today that it has entered into a “long-term strategic cooperation” with development studio Digital Scapes. The partnership will focus on CD Projekt Red’s upcoming role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077.

Digital Scapes hosts veterans of renowned studios like BioWare, Relic, and Radical Entertainment. The Canadian studio has worked on games like the first-person zombie game Dying Light and the open-world Prototype.

CD Projekt Red made its name with The Witcher series of fantasy RPGs. Cyberpunk 2077 has the company going after the sci-fi genre in a setting adapted from the tabletop game Cyberpunk 2020.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is our most ambitious project to date, and we work hard every day to make it a creative and technological achievement,” said Michał Nowakowski, senior vice president of business development at CD Prokekt Red, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “The Digital Scapes team brings aboard a lot of talent, experience and technical knowledge, and I’m very confident our long-term cooperation will add plenty to the game.”

Digital Scapes will focus on creating and optimizing technology for Cyberpunk 2077, which will be a complex open-world game.