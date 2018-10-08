Epic Games is making hundreds of millions of dollars from its Fortnite battle royale game, and now it’s putting that money to use. Epic announced today it has acquired game security and player services firm Kamu. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2013, Helsinki-based Kamu supports the live management of keeping players happy. It focuses on player satisfaction, community building, game security, telemetry, and game management. Kamu operates the Easy Anti-Cheat service that protects more than 80 games and is installed by over 100 million PC players globally.

“Kamu’s team and tools have been key to building a vibrant Fortnite multiplayer experience that’s fair for all players,” said Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games, in a statement.

The Kamu team will continue to expand its services in support of all customers and all of the engines they’ve chosen, while Epic’s new presence in Helsinki will serve as a base for recruiting technology, engine, and online service developers in Finland.

“Joining the Epic family is not only a childhood dream come true, but a huge boost for our mission to help developers create beautiful gaming experiences,” said Simon Allaeys, CEO of Kamu, in a statement. “Battling cheating in games was just the start; today our products also help developers stay competitive by identifying player

needs as quickly as they emerge.”

It sounds like Kamu will not only benefit Fortnite’s security. It will also be good for Unreal Engine users.

Sweeney continued, “Building and launching games today is incredibly challenging, and only half the battle. Kamu’s tools for managing live games help developers grow and sustain their games successfully after launch. At Epic, we succeed when developers succeed.”