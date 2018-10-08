Innit, a San Francisco startup that bills itself as a “connected food platform,” purchased wellness app Shopwell in February 2017. The app, which at acquisition time had racked up 2 million downloads, uses machine learning algorithms to analyze packaged foods and provide a matching score against users’ personalized nutrition profiles, factoring in things like age, gender, and allergies.

Today, it’s getting a major revamp.

The new Shopwell for iOS and Android doubles its coverage to over 800,000 products updated daily, including more organic and specialty foods. Also on tap is a sharing feature for shopping lists, along with lists compiled by health experts, nutritionists, bloggers, and professional chefs — with themes like Healthy Vegan Snacks, Celebrity Shopping Lists, Fall Soup Ingredients, and Protein Workout Favorites.

It’s natively integrated with Innit’s raw foods database. And when you scan a product with the built-in barcode scanner, Shopwell’s improved recommendations feature highlights “trade-up” foods that might better help you better achieve your dietary goals.

“We all want to eat better, but up until now making food choices has been difficult and cumbersome,” said Innit founder and president Eugenio Minvielle. “Shopwell empowers you to know your food better, simplifying purchasing decisions with personalized advice. Now we enable you to share with friends, follow top influencers to find new foods that support your goals, and receive guidance throughout your food journey.”

Shopwell is a complementary offering alongside the Innit app, which recommends personalized meals based on what’s in your pantry — with how-to videos, step-by-step cooking instructions, and other helpful info from publications like the New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Epicurious, and Bon Appetit. It sends cooking times and other prep steps to Wi-Fi-enabled ovens and other smart appliances, saving you the trouble of preheating and defrosting. And it notifies you when the food’s finished cooking.

Innit, which seeks to become a sort of “operating system” for connected kitchens, last year partnered with Whirlpool’s Jenn-Air division (plus GE, Bosch, Electrolux, and Philips), Google for Google Assistant integration in January, and meal prep startup Chef’d for one-tap delivery in April, but it’s got competition. Companies like SideChef and Drop have inked impressive deals of their own. Just this past week, Chefling partnered with Bosch for tighter integration with its Thermador-branded lineup of connected devices.

Innit has momentum on its side, though — and celebrity advisors like Tyler Florence. It’s raised more than $40 million in venture capital to date, according to CrunchBase.