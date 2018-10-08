The Fallout series works for a lot of reasons, and one of those is Inon Zur. The Israeli composer created the scores and theme songs for Fallout 3 and Fallout 4, and now he’s back for Fallout 76.

Bethesda Softworks, which produces the Fallout games, is ramping up promotion of Fallout 76. That upcoming online adventure debuts on PC and console November 14. And the company has released Zur’s Fallout 76 theme as part of its marketing.

You can listen to it here or by clicking play on the video above.

Familiar sounds in an unfamiliar online world

GamesBeat reviews editor Mike Minotti drove John Denver’s famous country roads last week. He attended a Fallout 76 event in West Virginia. That’s where he went hands-on with the game. He returned with impressions and insight into what Fallout is losing and gaining in its online transition.

Reading that story, it’s clear that Bethesda is trying to maintain as much of the feel of the series as it can. Going online means that you can’t emphasize a personalized story in the exact same way as Fallout 3 or 4. It also means you can’t slow down time for the VATS combat system.

But the publisher is hoping that players will have an easier time swallowing those differences because so many other aspects are cozy and familiar. Much of the user interface and design is identical to past Fallout games. The Fallout boy character returns as the mascot. The perk system still uses many of the same features from previous games.

Inon Zur is also a big part of that process of making Fallout 76 feel right for fans of the series. That music will set a familiar tone. So even if you’re doing something you’d never do in Fallout 4 — like fighting other human players — it’ll sound like something you’ve done before.