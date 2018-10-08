Esports organization Fnatic will collaborate with social virtual reality firm Linden Lab’s Sansar so that fans can meet Fnatic esports athletes in VR.

Sansar is creating the social VR site Fnatic Meta Bunkr, a virtual fan hangout designed to enable deeper community engagement. Free to access on PC and VR, the space will provide Fnatic fans with a place to gather and connect, host events and meetups, meet popular players and personalities, and earn rewards and prizes.

Fnatic wants to use the space to deepen its community engagement, allowing fans more interactivity during the games they watch, and rewarding fans for their continued support. Since its founding in 2004, the esports company has won thousands of tournaments across 20-plus games, the most of any organization, and its fan base numbers in the tens of millions, the company said.

Image Credit: Sansar

“As a professional esports organisation, Fnatic continues to break the mould from a playing and fan perspective,” said Benoit Pagotto, marketing director at Fnatic, in a statement. “Just last weekend we claimed our seventh European League Championship Series title in League of Legends, whilst this collaboration with Sansar is a sign of how we’re always looking to enhance the viewing experience we deliver to our growing community of fans worldwide. There’s no doubt that virtual reality within the world of esports is the future of the sport, so we’re incredibly excited to deliver an enhanced more engaging experience to our fans.”

The place is styled as an “intergalactic clubhouse from the future.” Fans will be able to stream matches live, meet their favorite players and personalities, and join other fans for virtual events on par with real-life experiences — everything from watch parties and tailgates to player AMAs and meet-and-greets.