Microsoft re-released the free Windows 10 October 2018 Update to Windows Insiders today. The company also introduced a new feature in the Feedback Hub that lets testers provide an indication of the severity of a given issue.

Both are a direct response to users reporting some of their files were deleted after updating. Microsoft released the Windows 10 October 2018 Update on October 2 and then halted its rollout just a few days later after users flagged the data loss problem. That was Windows 10 build 17763, which brought Windows 10 to version 1809.

Microsoft shared today that the reports of data loss were only “one one-hundredth of one percent of version 1809 installs.” The company believes it has identified and fixed the problem:

This occurred if Known Folder Redirection (KFR) had been previously enabled, but files remain in the original “old” folder location vs being moved to the new, redirected location. KFR is the process of redirecting the known folders of Windows including Desktop, Documents, Pictures, Screenshots, Videos, Camera Roll, etc. from the default folder location, c:\users\username\, to a new folder location. In previous feedback from the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, users with KFR reported an extra, empty copy of Known Folders on their device. Based on feedback from users, we introduced code in the October 2018 Update to remove these empty, duplicate known folders. That change, combined with another change to the update construction sequence, resulted in the deletion of the original “old” folder locations and their content, leaving only the new “active” folder intact.

Assuming Windows Insiders give the green light, Microsoft will re-release the Windows 10 October 2018 Update and start rolling it out gradually once again. In the meantime, the company has apologized “for any impact these issues may have had on any of our customers” and says it is “committed to learning from this experience and improving our processes and notification systems to help ensure our customers have a positive experience with our update process.”

If you believe you were impacted by this issue, you can contact Microsoft Support at +1-800-MICROSOFT or find a local number in your area.