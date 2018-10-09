At its hardware event in New York City today, Google announced the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, succeeding the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, respectively. The headphone jack is still missing, and now the XL has an ugly notch, but maybe you’re OK with that.

Preorders begin today, and the devices will begin shipping on October 18. Before you get out your credit card, you might want to see exactly what you’re getting with the newest Pixels.

We’re assuming you’re not into Apple’s iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, nor Samsung’s Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note9. You want the latest Android software and the fastest updates, plus all of Google’s mobile software smarts.

The tables below show you what Google changed in terms of specs, comparing the Pixel 2 to the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 2 XL to the Pixel 3 XL.

Pixel 2 Pixel 3 Price $649, $749 $799, $899 Storage 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB Display 5.0-inch, 1920×1080, 441 ppi 5.5-inch, 2160×1080, 443 ppi CPU/GPU Snapdragon 835, Adreno 540 Snapdragon 845, Adreno 630 RAM 4GB 4GB Sensors Pixel Imprint, Active Edge Pixel Imprint, Active Edge Rear camera 12.2MP, 1.4 μm; f/1.8 12.2MP, 1.4 μm; f/1.8 Video recording 4K at 30fps 4K at 30fps Front camera 1 8MP, f/2.4 8MP, f/1.8 Front camera 2 N/A 8MP, f/2.2 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Battery 2700 mAh 2915 mAh Resistance IP67 IP68 Height 5.7 inches (145.7 mm) 5.7 inches (145.6 mm) Width 2.7 inches (69.7 mm) 2.7 inches (68.2 mm) Depth 0.3 inch (7.8 mm) 0.3 inch (7.9 mm) Weight 5.01 ounces (143 grams) 5.22 ounces (148 grams) SIM card eSIM eSIM Project Fi Yes Yes Connector USB Type-C USB Type-C OS Android Oreo Android Pie Colors Black, White, Blue Just Black, Clearly White, Not Pink

And now for the bigger phones:

Pixel 2 XL Pixel 3 XL Price $849, $949 $899, $999 Storage 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB Display 6.0-inch, 2880×1440, 538 ppi 6.3-inch, 2960×1440, 523 ppi CPU/GPU Snapdragon 835, Adreno 540 Snapdragon 845, Adreno 630 RAM 4GB 4GB Sensors Pixel Imprint, Active Edge Pixel Imprint, Active Edge Rear camera 12.2MP, 1.4 μm; f/1.8 12.2MP, 1.4 μm; f/1.8 Video recording 4K at 30fps 4K at 30fps Front camera 1 8MP, f/2.4 8MP, f/1.8 Front camera 2 N/A 8MP, f/2.2 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Battery 3520 mAh 3430 mAh Resistance IP67 IP68 Height 6.2 inches (157.9 mm) 6.2 inches (158.0 mm) Width 3.0 inches (76.7 mm) 3.0 inches (76.7 mm) Depth 0.3 inch (7.9 mm) 0.3 inch (7.9 mm) Weight 6.2 ounces (175 grams) 6.49 ounces (184 grams) SIM card eSIM eSIM Project Fi Yes Yes Connector USB Type-C USB Type-C OS Android Oreo Android Pie Colors Black, Black & White Just Black, Clearly White, Not Pink

If you’re going from the Pixel 2 to the Pixel 3, you’ll get about the same-size phone, slightly heavier, with a bigger screen and a larger battery. The same goes if you’re going from the Pixel 2 XL to the Pixel 3 XL, except you will get a slightly smaller battery. In both cases, you’ll be paying more, mainly for a faster processor and dual front-facing cameras. Oh, and Google has finally added support for IP68 dust and water resistance, like other Android flagships have had for years.