Sennheiser is is launching its Ambeo AR One headphones to with Magic Leap‘s augmented reality glasses.

The audio-equipment company is using its Ambeo tech to make AR more immersive, as Ambeo uses “transparent audio” that lets you mix sound from the real world with music and sound coming in from your headphones.

The German company revealed the in-ear headphones at Magic Leap’s L.E.A.P. developer conference in Los Angeles. The Ambeo has “Works with Magic Leap” certification.

Sennheiser also launched is the accompanying Ambeo Augmented Audio Lab app. The headphones will let developers and creators craft their own spatial computing

experiences in which real sounds blend with virtual audio.

Image Credit: Sennheiser

“It is exciting to be able to offer the first spatial listening accessory certified under the ‘Works with Magic Leap’ program, along with a completely new way to create spatial soundscapes with the Ambeo Augmented Audio Lab,” said Véronique Larcher, co-director for Ambeo at Sennheiser, in a statement. “Now with control over how much their audio composition is overheard by those around, and how much they wish to stay connected to the outside world, developers can create spatial audio worlds with Magic Leap One according to their own sound rules.”

The Ambeo AR One features “transparent hearing,” where at a button touch developers choose how much of the outside world’s sound, captured by the headset’s built-in microphones, blends into the spatial audio experience. By mixing the right level of external acoustic environment with the virtual audio world, developers can create a more immersive and social experience, the companies say.

The Ambeo AR One’s Comply ear tips enable creators to shut out external noise to focus on the audio. It costs $250, and it will be available in November via Magic Leap in the U.S.

Sennheiser was founded in 1945. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2017, the Sennheiser Group generated turnover totaling $767 million.