Perfect World today launched the Age of Discovery update for its online multiplayer game Star Trek Online. Age of Discovery takes inspiration from, Star Trek: Discovery, which will launch its second season next year. This update is only available on the PC version of Star Trek: Online. It’s coming to consoles at “a later date.”

Star Trek Online launched for PC back in 2010. The MMO was never a giant hit, at least nowhere near World of Warcraft‘s level, but it has warped along thanks to consistent updates and expansion releases. STO is a free-to-play game. It makes money by selling players cosmetic and useful in-game items, including ships.

Past content drops have focused on older Star Trek shows like the original series, Voyager, and Deep Space Nine. But Discovery is the first Star Trek show to actually run during Star Trek Online’s life. This gives the game an opportunity to tap into new fans who have discovered the series.

Age of Discovery will actually be a multipart update, with just the first part releasing today. It lets players create a new character from the Discovery era (which takes place several years before the original series). Mary Wiseman, who plays Cadet Sylvia Tilly, reprises her role via voice work for the game.

After World of Warcraft became a hit in 2004, other publishers rushed to the MMO market. Many of those games have since folded, but some (like STO) have managed to survive thanks to dedicated fans. Lord of the Rings Online, which is even older than STO with its 2007 release date, also launched a new update today.