Cybersecurity firm Symantec announced expansions to its cloud security portfolio that are designed to help organizations protect cloud applications and the infrastructure they rely on.

With these enhancements, Mountain View, California-based Symantec said it can deliver broader and deeper cloud protection, allowing customers to embrace cloud efficiencies without compromising any element of their security posture.

Enterprises are increasingly moving critical infrastructure and workloads to the cloud, gaining major advantages in scale, cost, and performance. They are also choosing software-as-a-service (SaaS) business applications over traditional on-premises solutions, and many of these services are accessed through mobile devices.

This broad adoption of cloud and mobile often comes without proper information technology oversight or security controls, introducing risk for data loss, breaches, and compliance violations. In response, Symantec developed a suite of technologies and solutions to meet cloud security and compliance needs: the Integrated Cyber Defense Platform.

Asked for examples of how Symantec’s protection will improve, Sri Sundaralingam, head of product marketing for enterprise security at Symantec, responded in an email. Sundaralingam said that customers will be able to more safely migrate to cloud infrastructure, such as Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), such as Amazon Web Services or Asure. So far, a barrier to adopting IaaS has been security, particularly the ability to have visibility and control similar to traditional data centers.

Providers have to ask how many accounts are being migrated, who is accessing them, what security measures are applied, what version of the software the servers running, and are they configured properly.

“With Symantec Cloud Workload Assurance, customers now have visibility to all the organizations accounts and they can apply Center for Internet Security (CIS) Benchmarks for compliance, and vulnerability assessment,” Sundaralingam said. “Customers can now apply security measures and control to cloud infrastructure as traditionally done for on-premise data centers. This is new to Symantec and the market.”

Symantec offers protection for cloud infrastructure including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. It also offers cloud workload assurance, cloud workload protection, data loss prevention, security and compliance controls, and other services.