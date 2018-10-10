Ubisoft announced today that For Honor has reached 15 million players. The multiplayer fighting game launched on February 14, 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

This is another example of Ubisoft’s focus on games-as-service, titles that can keep attracting players with consistent updates. This approach has created long-living hits like For Honor and Rainbow Six: Siege.

For Honor’s next expansion, Marching Fire, comes out on October 16. It will add a new faction, the Wu Lin, which includes four new heroes. Marching Fire also adds the new Breach mode, which has one team defending a fortress while the other side sieges it.

As far as multiplayer games go, For Honor is unique. It’s objective and team-based combat is paired with mechanics similar to fighting games, and its factions are based on historical armies like knights, samurai, and vikings.