Hiring new employees is neither easy nor inexpensive. Bringing on a worker costs the average small business about $56,770 per head, according to a report published by the Center for Economics and Business Research (CEBR). And in sectors like health services and financial services, it takes on average between 44 and 50 working days to find a qualified candidate.

LinkedIn introduced new tools during its Talent Connect conference in Anaheim, California that attempts to streamline the process: Talent Hub, an updated Recruiter platform, and skills insights in LinkedIn Learning.

It’s pitching Talent Hub — an applicant tracking system — as a sourcing and hiring platform that ties together many of its existing products, including LinkedIn Jobs and Apply with LinkedIn. Through it, teams of recruiters can manage talent, collect feedback, and extend promising applicants offers, all the while collaborating via note-taking tools integrated with the Talent Hub dashboard.

Image Credit: LinkedIn

In a briefing ahead of today’s announcements, Dan Reid, group product manager at LinkedIn, gave an overview.

Talent Hub is designed around a five-step flow, he said: (1) intake meetings, (2) source and distribute, (3) calibrate requirements, (4) interview candidates, and (5) offer. It starts with a job listing. Recruiters fill in key information about the role — i.e., salary range, hire date, and location — which LinkedIn uses to estimate which slice of its more than 550 million users might be a fit.

During the demo, Reid created a draft project for a “Media Marketing Manager” in the Greater Chicago Area. A breakout box to the left of the onboarding form showed the total number of LinkedIn members with a matching title, the subset of those who live within a specified geographic area (in this case Chicago), and the even smaller subset who met more specialized requirements.

To be clear, LinkedIn already offers an ATS — Recruiter System Connect (RSC) — that acts as a bridge between its candidate-sorting tools and third-party platforms like Greenhouse and Lever. But RSC is principally intended for customers with more complex tracking and management needs, Reid said, while Talent Hub was designed with small-to-mid-sized businesses in mind.

Charter Talent Hub customers include Kind, Avalara, and Infoblox.

Next on the list of announcements: a new version of Recruiter with a unified dashboard for sourced candidates, leads, and job applicants, and a tool within LinkedIn Learning Pro — a premium subscription education portal tailored to enterprises — that highlights skills gaps within organizations.

Image Credit: LinkedIn

Last but not least, LinkedIn said that it has infused gender diversity insights across its talent recruitment suite in a number of ways, starting with a gender representation visualization within its self-serve data product Talent Insights. Now, per-company gender breakdowns are easier to compare.

And within LinkedIn Recruiter, search results for a given talent pool are now more representative. Here’s how LinkedIn explained it: “If there are 6500 engineers (40% women, 60% men), the recruiter will see 40% of women in each page of the search results to more fairly represent the available pool.”

Finally, LinkedIn said it’s releasing new courses on LinkedIn Learning to “help hiring managers and leaders tackle unconscious bias.”

Gallery: LinkedIn diversity tools

The Microsoft subsidiary’s announcements comes hot on the heels of its acquisition of employee engagement platform Glint, which uses predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to alert companies when certain departments or employees might be at risk of leaving.

Earlier this year, LinkedIn rolled out a feature that shows prospective job candidates what their commute time for a specific role would be before they apply, and a tool that enables job seekers to request referrals from someone they know at a company before applying to a role.