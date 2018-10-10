Nexon today launched MapleStory 2 for PC around the world. The massively multiplayer online game has been available in South Korea and China, but the free-to-play game is now out in all other major regions (including the U.S.).

The original MapleStory launched in 2003 and offered a 2D take on the MMO genre. Traditionally, most MMOs are 3D, including hits like World of Warcraft. MapleStory 2 ditches the 2D perspective and makes the jump to 3D.

Making MapleStory 2 a 3D game is a smart move for Nexon. Having it be so different from the original gives fans of the first MapleStory a reason to stick with it, while some players (including those new to franchise) will make their way to the new game. Some people may even play both games regularly.

According to Nexon, the MapleStory franchise has attracted over 14 million players. The series sports a cute, cartoon-like aethestic, and it puts an emphasis on customization and social interactions.

MapleStory 2 launches with nine player classes: Archer, Assassin, Berserker, Heavy Gunner, Knight, Priest, Thief, Wizard, and Runeblade.