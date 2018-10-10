PlayStation Network is getting name changes. Sony Interactive Entertainment is adding this feature to its PSN service as part of a PlayStation Preview Program beta.

“We’re happy to announce that we will soon begin testing the long-awaited feature that will allow users to change their PlayStation Network Online ID from their PlayStation 4 system,” PlayStation social boss Sid Shuman wrote in a blog post. “The PSN Online ID Change feature beta will be a part of the PlayStation Preview Program, and will become available to select users that have pre-registered as testers for previous PS4 system software betas.”

Once the beta goes live, you can change your name once for free. After that, you will have to pay $10 for each additional change. If you are a PS Plus subscriber, however, it’ll cost you $5. That puts PSN’s name situation on par with Xbox Live. That $5 fee is actually even better than what Microsoft offer. Sony has, however, detailed some limitations and problems with this feature.

It's official: the ability to change your PSN Online ID is coming. Here are the first details: https://t.co/dSBprNkjDZ Testing with select users starts soon, full rollout planned for early 2019 pic.twitter.com/4eM4lkNo9y — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 10, 2018

For example, your old PSN name will have to continue to exist in some ways. And changing your name may break some older games.

“Please note not all games and applications for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita systems are guaranteed to support the online ID change,” wrote Shuman. “And users may occasionally encounter issues or errors in certain games.”

Any game released after April 1, 2018 will support the change, and Sony promises that the “majority of the most-played PS4 games” from before that date will work as well. But if you do have issues, you can revert to your old name for free at any time.