Razer announced the launch of the Razer Raiju Mobile controller and Razer Hammerhead in-ear headset alongside its brand new Razer Phone 2.

The company’s goal is to show its 50 million gamer customers that it can offer a complete mobile entertainment and gaming experience.

The Raiju Mobile controller is a mobile gamepad with a phone mount and Bluetooth connectivity that brings a full-sized console gamepad to mobile gaming.

It has four remappable multi-function buttons, Razer Mecha-Tactile action buttons, a hair-trigger mode and an adjustable phone mount so gamers can get enhanced precision and good viewing angles for their favorite mobile games.

A mobile configurator app allows advanced customization for a personalized setup. The Razer Raiju Mobile supports flagship Android phones and big titles in mobile gaming, which include Vainglory, Lineage 2, Dead Trigger 2, and Gear-Club.

Meanwhile, the Razer Hammerhead USB-C ANC in-ear headset delivers immersion on-the-go in a small form factor. It draws power for its Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology though the USB-C port on your smartphone. This enables the noise cancellation capabilities of larger headsets without the bulk, the company said.

Image Credit: Razer

The device uses Dual Driver technology, with a combination of balanced armature and dynamic drivers to deliver a perfect balance of deep bass and detailed trebles. A built-in digital to audio converter (DAC) provides 24 bit/96 kHz audio quality for clear, uncompressed sound.

The headset is also fitted with Comply Foam Tips for comfort, a secure in-ear fit, and enhanced noise isolation.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

“We going to eliminate the noise,” said Min-Liang Tan, Razer CEO, at a press event in Hollywood. “We have active noise canceling to eliminate all that unwanted noise. We’ve got dual drivers, and Comply foam tips.”

The Razer Raiju Mobile costs $150 and will be available in the fourth quarter. It has 23 hours of battery life and works with Android 6.0 devices and above. The Razer Hammerhead USB-C ANC will sell for $100 in the fourth quarter.

“With Raiju, as you are mobile, you can conquer on the go,” Tan said.

Tan said that all of the company’s mice, keyboards, and headsets will now have a two-year warranty.