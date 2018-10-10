Razer announced a new base model and limited edition of its bestselling Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop, aimed at esports athletes and creative professionals

The new Razer Blade 15 base model adds more storage and connectivity in the world’s smallest 15.6-inch gaming laptop. The currently available advanced model will be joined by this new base model, providing two tiers of performance and features within the Razer Blade 15 product range.

The Razer Blade 15 base model includes a dual storage configuration with a m.2 SSD + 2.5-inch hard disk drive, providing both speed and good storage capacity.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

This model of the Razer Blade 15 offers a new single-zone RGB keyboard that supports full key backlighting with Razer Chroma lighting. The chassis is 0.78-inch thick, and it accommodates a Gigabit Ethernet port for enhanced connectivity, while allowing for a custom heat pipe thermal management system.

The machine has a Razer CNC aluminum chassis, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q design graphics card, an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H 6 core processor, 16 GB of upgradable system memory, and a 15.6-inch thin bezel Full HD (1920 x 1080) 60 hertz refresh rate display.

It starts at $1,600, down from $1,900 for the earlier model. The Razer Blade 15 base model configurations will be available for purchase on October 10, 2018 in the U.S., Canada and China from Razer.com and select retailers. It will become available in several European and Asia-Pacific countries in November 2018 from Razer.com and select retailers.

The company is also releasing the Razer Blade 15 – Mercury White Limited Edition. The new Mercury White limited edition of the Razer Blade 15 offers fans a contrast to other gaming laptops., which are mostly black.

“We have security watching all of this just outside,” said Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan, at an event in Hollywood. “It’s a very limited and exclusive run, later this year in time for the holidays.”

The Razer Blade 15 Mercury White Edition will come in a matte white finish with black USB ports and a non-illuminated, tone-on-tone Razer logo. The Razer Blade line traditionally offered a matte black finish, green USB ports and an illuminated green Razer logo.

The Razer Blade 15 has vapor chamber cooling and individually lit RGB backlit keys. Limited quantities will be available for purchase in Q4 2018 as an exclusive direct from Razer in the U.S. and Canada and at selected retailers in China.

“The Razer Blade 15 is the world’s smallest 15.6-inch gaming laptop,” said Tan. “It’s been selling out immediately. It’s been a commercial and a critical success. But there were always these trolls online that came after me.”

So Razer tried to make its Blade even better with the limited edition.