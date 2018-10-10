Magic Leap sees its spatial computing as a new medium. And so it makes sense that others will use the augmented reality platform to take things from older media, like Shakespeare’s plays, and put them into AR.

The Royal Shakespeare Company did just that by putting a speech from William Shakespeare’s As You Like It into the Magic Leap One Creator Edition. I saw the demo of “The Seven Ages of Man” yesterday through the Magic Leap One AR glasses.

In the demo, an actor recites the famous speech from the play. You can place the scene on top of a real world table or other platform. The man gives his speech, walking back and forth. You can walk back and forth and see him from different angles.

Behind him is some of the magic in the form of a tree. The tree begins as a green and healthy tree, ages over time into a tree in the fall with red leaves, and eventually a wintery tree that is barren as the speaker talks about the birth of man, from a babbling baby to a babbling and senile old person.

The experience is cool in part because the leaves fall off the tree as the wind blows and they disappear into the environment of the real world.