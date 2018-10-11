Epic Games announced today that the beta test for the Android version of Fortnite is now open, meaning you don’t need an invitation to play it.

The battle royale game has been a huge hit on all platforms, and the mobile version is no different. The iOS release of Fortnite has already earned over $300 million.

Unlike with iOS, Epic Games won’t have to pay a 30 percent cut of all microtransaction sales to Google. Android is an open platform, so you can download apps outside of the official store. Fortnite will not be on Google Play, which means Google will miss out on millions of dollars.

Even in its closed beta, the Android version of Fortnite has earned over $60 million. Now that the beta is open, more revenue will come flowing in.

You can find a list of Android devices that are compatible with Fortnite here.