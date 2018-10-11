Back in September, kids virtual world firm Roblox raised $150 million in funding. Now it’s going to spend a little of that.

Roblox has acquired mobile performance improvement firm PacketZoom for an undisclosed price.

The team from PacketZoom will join Roblox to help ensure a continued quality mobile gaming experience for players around the world. Mobile gaming has become a $70 billion market across the globe, according to market researcher Newzoo, so keeping mobile growth going is key to Roblox’s future.

PacketZoom is a five-year-old start-up focused on redesigning mobile application performance with in-app networking technology. PacketZoom’s patented mobile networking solution was designed to overcome the limitations of slow and unreliable mobile networks and help ensure faster and lower latency data transfers worldwide.

PacketZoom will help boost Roblox’s networking game engine as the company continues to grow its user base globally. Roblox users can expect to join games faster and have an overall better game experience on mobile platforms as the company integrates PacketZoom’s technology and IP.

As part of the acquisition, PacketZoom’s founder and chief technology officer Chetan Ahuja, along with the PacketZoom engineering team, will join Roblox.