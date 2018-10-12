The country roads have lifted their embargo, and now GamesBeat reviews editor Mike Minotti can talk about them. He spends some time explaining what he found on this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast. It turns out that we still have questions.

PC gaming editor Jeffrey Grubb joins Mike to talk about BOBO (Call of Duty: Black Ops Black Out), which still isn’t doing it for him. Mike is also finally playing 2016’s Hitman, and he’s mad that Jeff didn’t tell him how great it is. It’s a shame that we don’t hours of audio footage — like a podcast, for example — where Jeff repeatedly told him to play it immediately for two years.

In the news, Mike and Jeff talk about Nintendo remixing its NES classics. They also wonder if a Zelda randomizer or Super Wario Bros. 3 could come to Switch next. The crew also spends some time exasperated at people who think we’re getting new consoles in 2019.

You should join us and listen along.

Download here

Here’s everything we talk about:

Games

Mike:

Fallout 76

Hitman

Jeff:

BOBO

News

Nintendo’s remixed NES classics

Sony CEO says PS5 is “necessary”

Hitman 2 gets multiplayer

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is doing well

Forza Horizon 4 had 2 million players

Microsoft might buy Obsidian

Skyboud is gonna save The Walking Dead’s final season

PSN is getting name changes

But seriously, why would you possibly think we’re getting new consoles in 2019?