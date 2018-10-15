Sponsored by Intel

Black Ops is back, Call of Duty fans — like you didn’t know that already. As always, the game is full of some down and gritty multiplayer combat that’s as smooth and fluid as a pour of Mountain Dew, the biggest Zombies offering ever and Blackout, where the universe of Black Ops comes to life in one massive battle royale experience where winner takes all the glory.

Suit up for combat that’s tailor-made for the Black Ops community with the latest contest from Intel. Enter before October 31 and you’ve got a chance to win a glorious MSi Infinite A Gaming Desktop w/ Intel Core i7-8700 — average retail price $1,700 — plus a PC Key for Black Ops 4.

And ten lucky first prize winners will get themselves a PC Key for the game, worth $60.

Contest Details

Deadline: October 31, 2018

One Grand Prize including:

MSi Infinite A Gaming Desktop w/ Intel Core i7-8700 (average retail price $1,700)

PC Key for CoD: BO 4 (average retail price $60)

10 First Prizes (10): PC Key for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (average retail price $60)

