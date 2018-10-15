Vindicia said it will provide the infrastructure for subscription payments for Turner Internacional Argentina, a division of Turner International, for its game streaming service Gloud.

Gloud aims to use cloud technology to offer a simple, affordable, and accessible gaming service to consumers. It is one of a number of companies that want to provide console-quality games via streaming and on-demand technology, without the need to buy expensive consoles or download large files to a computer.

Turner International selected Vindicia because of its ability to provide consumers with an easy subscription service for Gloud.

“We selected CashBox because, more than a digital billing service, it’s a solution for a subscription business like ours that supports all aspects of the subscription business lifecycle,” said Lionel Zajdweber, director of gaming & innovation in Digital Ventures & Innovation division at Turner International.

“We are pleased that Turner International has selected CashBox to support all aspects of their digital subscription business requirements,” said Kris Nagel, head of Vindicia, a division of Amdocs, in a statement. “To acquire and retain customers for its new cloud-based gaming service, Turner International demanded a SaaS-based platform that is secure, fast and reliable. And that’s exactly what CashBox delivers. CashBox provides the power, flexibility and data-driven insights that companies need to succeed in the digital economy.”

Amdocs helps its customers deliver premium content services across multiple channels. Vindicia CashBox is an extension of this business, and it is aimed at the over-the-top (OTT) and Internet companies which are providing enhanced digital experiences.

Vindicia CashBox is a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based digital subscription platform for digital goods.